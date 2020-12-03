Trump Considering Axing Attorney General Bill Barr

Donald Trump is steaming over the fact that Bill Barr said there was no widespread evidence of voter fraud in the presidential election and is considering firing him.

According to the Washington Post, Trump is also pissed at Barr’s inaction on an investigation into “whether crimes were committed by law enforcement during its 2016 investigation of whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia.whether crimes were committed by law enforcement during its 2016 investigation of whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia.”

ABC News adds that Barr had an “intense” meeting with Trump on Tuesday: “Barr spent roughly two and a half hours on White House grounds on Tuesday for what White House and Department of Justice officials previously said was a pre-planned meeting with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. However, sources told ABC News that once Barr was in the building for meetings, Trump wanted to see him.”

Trump’s allies began coming after Barr as well. In a video posted to the social media platform Parler (and reposted on Twitter), Roger Stone came for Barr, saying, “We have a two-tiered justice system and Bill Barr’s job is to block for the deep state.”

FOX Business host Lou Dobbs, said, “For the Attorney General of the United States to make that statement, he is either a liar or a fool but both. He may be perhaps compromised. He may be simply unprincipled. Or he may be personally distraught or ill.”