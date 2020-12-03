Ivanka Trump Deposed in Case Investigating Misuse of Inauguration Funds

Ivanka Trump gave a deposition to lawyers from the D.C. Attorney General’s office on Tuesday in their investigation of the overpayment of inauguration funds to the Trump International Hotel in 2017.

The Guardian reports: “Trump’s inaugural committee spent more than $1m to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital as part of a scheme to ‘grossly overpay’ for party space and enrich the president’s own family in the process, the District of Columbia’s attorney general, Karl Racine, alleges. He has accused the committee of misusing nonprofit funds and coordinating with the hotel’s management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events.”

Also deposed in the case, according to the NYT, “Thomas J. Barrack Jr., a major donor to Mr. Trump and the chairman of the inaugural committee, and Mickael Damelincourt, the managing director of Trump International Hotel in Washington.”