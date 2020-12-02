Anthony Fauci, Harry Styles, Glass Animals, Pfizer Vaccine, Ross Mathews, Sasha Obama, Great British Bakers: HOT LINKS

LIFETIME ACHIEVER. Elton John honors Anthony Fauci on World AIDS Day: “‘What a wonderful and fitting way to mark World AIDS Day, by honoring one of the biggest champions in the history of the AIDS epidemic,’ John said in remarks at the US Global Leadership Coalition’s virtual tribute celebration, where Fauci was presented with the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award.’There are very few people on this planet who have dedicated themselves to a lifetime of service to save millions of lives like Dr. Fauci,’ said the global music superstar, who founded an eponymous foundation that works to combat HIV/AIDS and its stigma.”

PFIZER VACCINE. Britain’s medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the COVID shot is safe to be rolled out: “The first doses are already on their way to the UK, with 800,000 due in the coming days, Pfizer said.”

GO AWAY. Trump continues talk of 2024 run.

Trump claimed he won the election “but they don’t like that.” He asked if people were watching the “fraud hearings” — meaning the events Rudy Giuliani has held w/ state legislatures. “Honestly, this is a disgrace,” Trump told the room. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 2, 2020

IS ANYONE SHOCKED? Documents reveal Trump Organization and Kushner Companies were major beneficiaries of PPP loans. Among the details: “Over 25 PPP loans worth more than $3.65 million were given to businesses with addresses at Trump and Kushner real estate properties, paying rent to those owners. Fifteen of the properties self-reported that they only kept one job, zero jobs or did not report a number at all.”

BAKED. Great British Baking Show‘s contestants receive trolling, abuse….

TRANSFORMATION OF THE DAY. Ross Mathews shows off 50-pound weight loss.

BREAKAWAY PAY. Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband Brandon Blackstock wants $436,000 a month in spousal support.

TIKTOK STAR OF THE DAY. Sasha Obama.

Sasha Obama doing the lord’s work teaching white kids rhythm.

pic.twitter.com/zpmUXUdiKD — Lucy (@refinedmess) December 2, 2020

OUT THERE. Chinese spacecraft touches down on Moon, collects samples: “The Chang’e 5 probe touched down Tuesday on the Sea of Storms on the moon’s near side after descending from an orbiter, the China National Space Administration said. It released images of the barren landing site showing the lander’s shadow.”

CLAPBACK OF THE DAY. Harry Styles has some thoughts for Candace Owens.

MARGARET THATCHER. Thousands sign up to egg new statue of the late British prime minister: “The £300,000 bronze statue of the controversial former prime minister will be placed on a 10ft-high plinth due to fears about vandalism, making the entire sculpture over 20ft tall.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Glass Animals “Tangerine”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Song Exploder Season 2. Featured artists in Volume 2 include Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade.

