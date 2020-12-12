Trump Blasts SCOTUS After Baseless Attempt to Overturn Election is Rejected: ‘No Wisdom, No Courage!’

Donald Trump on Friday night attacked the Supreme Court after it rejected a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton meant to overturn the U.S. election in favor of the losing, impeached president.

The NYT reports: “The court, in a brief unsigned order, said Texas lacked standing to pursue the case, saying it /has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections./ The order, coupled with another one on Tuesday turning away a similar request from Pennsylvania Republicans, signaled that a conservative court with three justices appointed by Mr. Trump refused to be drawn into the extraordinary effort by the president and many prominent members of his party to deny his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., his victory.”

The rejection didn’t sit well with Trump, of course, who stormed out of a White House Christmas party without giving remarks so he could head to the bedroom upstairs and tweet a bunch of nonsense that was later marked as “disputed” by Twitter.

Tweeted Trump: “The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!”

Trump tweeted again: “So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far – and purportedly lost. You can’t get “standing” before the Supreme Court, so you “intervene” with wonderful states………that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!”

