Texas Republican Party Wails After SCOTUS Rejects Attempt to Overturn Election: Perhaps ‘Law-Abiding States’ Like Us Should Secede

Texas Republican Party chair Allen West released a statement following the Supreme Court’s rejection of a baseless lawsuit brought by Attorney General Ken Paxton in an attempt to overturn the results of the U.S. election in favor of Donald Trump.

Wrote West: “The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution. The Texas GOP will always stand for the Constitution and for the rule of law even while others don’t.”