Taylor Swift, Andrew Yang, Uber, Gus Kenworthy, HIV/AIDS History, The Grinch, Chris Evans, AirPods Max: HOT LINKS

RUDY GIULIANI. I received COVID drug unavailable to others: “After being discharged from a premier hospital on Thursday, Rudy Giuliani revealed his treatment for COVID-19 included an experimental drug that is in such short supply that some states have set up lotteries to determine which patients should be lucky enough to receive a dose. Giuliani, 76, confirmed in a text message to the Daily News that he received Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody cocktail during his five-day stay at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.”

DINGBAT MELISSA CARONE. The Obamas funded lab development of the coronavirus.

UBER. Ride-sharing company asks governors for early COVID vaccine access for drivers: “Uber sent letters today to every US governor asking that their drivers and delivery people be classified as essential workers and given prioritized access to COVID-19 vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended the first batch of vaccines go to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, with essential workers — including those in transportation — following in a second phase. But it’s up to each state to decide the specifics of their vaccine distribution plan.”

PANDEMIC ACTIVITY OF THE DAY. If you’re in Los Angeles: “It’s Not Over: Posters and Graphics from Early AIDS Activism is a temporary public art exhibit that acknowledges the longstanding fight for resources and respect for people living with HIV/AIDS. Mounted for World AIDS Day on December 1, 2020 in West Hollywood, It’s Not Over amplifies voices of AIDS activists and community organizers by featuring a curated set of activist posters and images from mid 1980s to late 1990s selected from ONE Archives at the USC Libraries. This exhibit is curated by Umi Hsu, Jaime Shearn Coan, and Fati Beck; and organized by ONE Archives Foundation.”

ANDREW YANG. NYC mayor? “Mr. Yang is not expected to announce his bid until next month, but with the Democratic primary less than seven months away, he has begun to make overtures to several of the city’s political power brokers. He met with Corey Johnson, the speaker of the City Council, in a video call on Tuesday to seek his advice about running for mayor.”

WARNER BROS. Studio hits back at Christopher Nolan after director denounces plans to stream all its major films: “Christopher Nolan didn’t hold back after WarnerMedia announced its polarizing decision to release its 2021 films on HBO Max the same day as theaters. The Tenet director called HBO Max “the worst streaming service.” But according to WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff, it was Tenet’s US theatrical release that led to the decision. … ‘What we learned through Tenet is that the US is not quite ready yet to fully reopen and have full engagement of fans back into theaters, hence this new strategy.'”

YIKES. Matthew Morrison’s Grinch made people sexually uncomfortable.

LUKAS GAGE. Euphoria actor who exposed petty director frolics on the beach.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

SCOTT WIENER. Gay California lawmaker seeks audit of state’s LGBTQ data collection efforts: “Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) told the Bay Area Reporter Thursday that he plans to send a legislative audit request to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee in order to examine how state health officials are collecting not only sexual orientation but also gender identity demographic data. Since 2018, a number of California departments and agencies focused on health care and social services were to be collecting SOGI data after lawmakers enacted several pieces of legislation requiring that they do so.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Taylor Swift “willow”.

LOST SINGLE OF THE DAY. Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys “Matches”.

HOLIDAY REMIX OF THE DAY. BTS “Dynamite”.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Buzz Lightyear starring Chris Evans.

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

TEASER OF THE DAY 2. Batwoman Season 2.

TEASER OF THE DAY 3. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Midnight Sky.

UNBOXING OF THE DAY. Apple AirPods Max.

FRIDAY FLASH. Gus Kenworthy by Brian Kaminski.