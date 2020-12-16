Tyler Oakley Taking Indefinite Break from YouTube After 12 Years: WATCH

Celebrity influencer and LGBTQ activist Tyler Oakley, who has been making weekly videos on YouTube for 12 years and earned millions while doing so, announced that he’s taking an indefinite hiatus from the platform because he’s never had a break.

Said Oakley in a new video: “I am just going to cut right to the chase. I have been making videos and uploading them every single Tuesday at noon for years and years and years. If you have been watching since I have been in college, I was 18 when I started, and I’m now 31.”



“I’ve never really taken a break and it’s now time for me to take a break,” Oakley added. “I’m going to be focusing on some other stuff that I’m really excited about, and I’m really ready to develop out and make into some fun new little things. I haven’t felt a fun, new little thing in a long long time.”

“I am in no way leaving YouTube forever, so let me just say that,” Oakley continued. “I will be back at some point, but I’m not going to say when, because i don’t know when and it might take me a second. … I intend to keep going as long as I still love it.”