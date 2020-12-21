Zooey Deschanel, Kilauea, Ed Sheeran, Lithuania, Martin Shkreli, Germany, Greg Scarnici, Dua Lipa: HOT LINKS

FIRE IN THE BELLY. Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island: “The eruption began late Sunday within the Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.”

View from the western rim of Kīlauea Caldera. Lava is erupting from a fissure in the NW wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater and cascading into the deepest part of the crater, which had been occupied by a water lake (now replaced with a growing lava lake). pic.twitter.com/VKIFA1Npr0 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020

Photographer Ken Boyer (@kenboyerphoto) broadcasting live on Facebook from Kīlauea overlook, answering questions from viewers around the world. Earlier scenes captured explosions as the water lake in the crater vaporized. #kilauea #volcano #hawaii pic.twitter.com/zXInpCdiMM December 21, 2020

I’M HAUNTED BY WHAT I DID. Justice Department lawyer is ashamed of work in the Trump administration: “No matter our intentions, lawyers like me were complicit. We owe the country our honesty about what we saw — and should do in the future.”

OF COURSE. The wealthy are trying to pay their way to the front of the vaccine line.

LITHUANIA. Gay civil partnerships are coming: “Lithuania looks set to legalise same-sex civil partnerships next year, but gay marriage could be up to a decade away, according to the country’s only openly LGBT+ lawmaker – elected this year after appearing on the campaign trail in full drag.”

MARRY ME. Gabourey Sidibe’s fiancé offered up a very sexy proposal.

HOUSEWIFE GOSSIP. Erika Jayne names the woman her husband Tom Girardi cheated with…

WEST HOLLYWOOD. City Council considers transgender crosswalk…

MARTIN SHKRELI. The journalist who broke the news of the Pharmadouche’s arrest left her husband to be with him, and now Shkreli’s not speaking to her. “While she waits to hear from him, she monitors Google Alerts for his name, posts in support groups for loved ones of inmates, and—because inmates must place outgoing calls and can’t accept incoming ones—hopes one day he will call or reply to one of her emails.”

GERMANY. Court fines historian over claims of Holocaust survivor’s lesbian affair: “A German court has fined a University of Warwick historian €4,000 (£3,675) for breaching an injunction in a legal battle over claims that a Jewish concentration camp prisoner had a lesbian affair with an SS guard, according to a lawyer involved in the case.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Victor Pinheiro, Elliott Reeder, Adam Phillips, Lucas Loyola, Jefferson West, and MORE.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Ed Sheeran “Afterglow”.

Q&A OF THE DAY. Dua Lipa.

CANCEL CULTURE ENTERTAINMENT OF THE DAY. Greg Scarnici “She’s Canceled”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Zooey Deschanel as Katy Perry “Not The End of the World”.

MONDAY TONGUEWORTHY. Gus Kenworthy.