Zachary Quinto to Produce and Star in Podcast About Harvard Gay Purge of 1920

Zachary Quinto is set to produce and star in Secret Court, a scripted podcast based on the Harvard gay purge of 1920, which took place after the suicide of sophomore Cyril Wilcox.

Deadline explains: “Wilcox was part of a small group of gay male students, and his suicide led Harvard to instigate an impromptu and merciless Secret Court. It was led by the University’s then president and deans at the time, and condemned eight students, four ‘accomplices’ and a handful of Cambridge locals. The ad-hoc court shamed and denounced these innocents as offenders, purging and erasing them from all official records as if they never existed at Harvard at all. And it had been kept a dark secret for more than 80 years.”

Said Quinto: “I’m honored to lend my voice and help amplify the story of these promising young members of the LGBTQ+ community, who were marginalized and sidelined due to the social intolerance of their day. A hundred years later, I am grateful to their contributions and sacrifices, and recognize that I stand on their shoulders today.”