Bidens to Receive COVID Vaccination: WATCH LIVE

President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will receive vaccinations for COVID-19 as examples for the American public that it is safe and advisable to do so.

THR reports: “Monday’s event will come the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states, joining Pfizer’s in the nation’s arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe. ‘I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take,’ Biden has said of his decision. Biden and his wife, Jill, will also thank health care workers at the facility where they receive the shots, his incoming press secretary has said.”