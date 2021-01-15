No One Will Take Responsibility for That Abraham Lincoln Bust Seen Leaving the White House

In good news, the Trumps have begun moving out of the White House. In bad news, there’s speculation they’re looting it.

Photographs went viral on social media Thursday of several objects being carried out of the building by staffers including a bust of Abraham Lincoln, a stuffed pheasant, and a large framed photograph of Trump and Chinese President Xi Jingping.

'White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing of the White House with a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021.'



TMZ reports: “Trump, as you know, loves to bring up Abe’s name to pat himself on the back … often saying he’s done more for African-Americans than any Prez since Lincoln. It’s possible the sculpture is a personal item Trump brought when he moved into the White House. Of course, Trump and staffers are prepping to move out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to make room for President-elect Joe Biden — but, as far as we know, ya don’t get to take art pieces as souvenirs.”

The Washington Examiner reports that no one will take responsibility for the bust: “The moment was captured by C-Span, which showed a Marine guard opening the door as three people left the building, one carrying what appeared to be a bronze bust of the 16th president. With staffers spotted taking home framed certificates, photographs, and even what appeared to be a stuffed pheasant, it sparked immediate concerns that someone had gone too far in finding a keepsake. The White House referred inquiries about its destination to the General Services Administration, which is responsible for running federal offices. A spokeswoman for the GSA said it was not involved and referred inquiries back to the White House.”