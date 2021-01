An online quiz Brie Larson posted to her personal YouTube account went viral on Thursday after the Oscar-winning actress offered her answer to one multiple choice question.

The question: “You’re 10 years old, how do you spend an hour of recess?”

Larson replied: “I’d probably be on the computer library researching ‘how do I know if I’m gay?'”

Larson’s response immediately sent her fans into a frenzy speculating that she was hinting that she is, in fact, gay.

brie larson GAY? NOT CLICKBAIT pic.twitter.com/Nfhaf7QObT — jc (@nellswilds) January 14, 2021

brie larson at 10 years old in the school library searching “how do i know if im gay” pic.twitter.com/IADrTE8zAj — mollie (@earpscorp) January 14, 2021

Brie Larson: i'm dropping hints that I'm gay

Brie Larson: https://t.co/5YhocKFzYE — fuck your god. (@kenobeavfd) January 14, 2021

taylor swift brie larson

🤝

we're not really sure if they're gay but they definitely act like it — cass ⎊ is watching wv (@hvtchner) January 14, 2021

we find out brie larson is gay every single month and it never gets old — beck (@toIerateit) January 14, 2021

i’m actually unhinged right now did this bitch really just throw that baby gay comment in there thinking we wouldn’t completely unpack it on the time line??? brie larson did you just come out YES OR NO pic.twitter.com/vbC3GdepNZ — nicole ‎✵ (@euphoricdanvers) January 14, 2021

young brie larson searching " how do I know if I'm gay ? " pic.twitter.com/fARVbmttXA — ema | women ⚢ (@marvelsbian) January 14, 2021

brie larson subtly saying she’s gay in her yt video then just dipping pic.twitter.com/sMmZEmnqTy — anna ☘︎︎ (@RU3BENNETT) January 14, 2021

WHAT THE FUCKKEKFKWKF NOOOO I DIDNT EVEN SEE THE VIDEO YET BYE BRIE LARSON GAY!???? pic.twitter.com/NXqI5MuOvK — ice ミ☆ (@sapphicrodrigo) January 14, 2021

10 year old brie larson searching quizzes online to know if she's gay pic.twitter.com/tM3E0d2lMZ — stella 🌈 ︽✵︽ (@sapphicstarks) January 14, 2021

half a million views for brie larson gay… pic.twitter.com/8JV4s3wyJv — em (@brieIcrson) January 14, 2021

Larson has yet to respond.