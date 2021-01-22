Senate to Get Article of Impeachment from House on Monday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will transmit an article of impeachment against Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” to the U.S. Senate on Monday.

NBC News reports: “The House impeached Trump the week before he left office for allegedly inciting a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 election. The Senate will now be required to determine whether he should be convicted of the charge, a decision that could prohibit him from running for public office again. The transmission will trigger preparations for a trial that could start as early as next week, but Senate leaders indicated it may be delayed to allow Trump to organize his defense.”

A conviction requires a two-thirds majority vote. It’s not yet clear if the votes are there.