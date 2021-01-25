Biden Signs Executive Order Reversing Trump’s Ban on Transgender Troops

Joe Biden has reversed a Trump administration ban on transgender people serving openly in the military. The president announced that he had signed the executive order in a tweet: “Today, I repealed the discriminatory ban on transgender people serving in the military. It’s simple: America is safer when everyone qualified to serve can do so openly and with pride.”

Wrote the White House in a fact sheet on the signing: “President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity. America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive. The military is no exception. Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.”