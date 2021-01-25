Liz Cheney Spox Mocks Matt Gaetz for Carrying ‘Beauty Bag’: ‘In Wyoming, the Men Don’t Wear Make-Up’

A spokesperson for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) came for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after the Florida congressman announced he planned to rally with Republicans in Cheyenne who are calling on Cheney to resign in the wake of her support for Trump’s impeachment.

I do not want her job. I unequivocally am not seeking a position in House Leadership.



I also know Wyoming can do better. https://t.co/6tQc3ZT54X — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 23, 2021

The Cheney spokesperson took an unusual approach, telling the Washington Examiner, “Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up,” referencing a video from an HBO documentary in which Gaetz applies make-up at home before he goes in front of the camera at the Capitol.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who also voted to impeach, piled on, tweeting, “He literally does carry a beauty bag.”