Liz Cheney Spox Mocks Matt Gaetz for Carrying ‘Beauty Bag’: ‘In Wyoming, the Men Don’t Wear Make-Up’

A spokesperson for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) came for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after the Florida congressman announced he planned to rally with Republicans in Cheyenne who are calling on Cheney to resign in the wake of her support for Trump’s impeachment.
The Cheney spokesperson took an unusual approach, telling the Washington Examiner, “Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up,” referencing a video from an HBO documentary in which Gaetz applies make-up at home before he goes in front of the camera at the Capitol.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who also voted to impeach, piled on, tweeting, “He literally does carry a beauty bag.”