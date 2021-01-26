Bigfoot, Cheyenne Jackson, Meghan McCain, ‘It’s a Sin’, Ted Wheeler, Snoopy, Boise Gay Bar: HOT LINKS

ON IMPEACHMENT. Biden says “it has to happen.” “Biden told CNN he believed the outcome would be different if Trump had six months left in his term, but said he doesn’t think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump.”

ATTENTION STARVED. Trump invents “Office of the Former President” to carry on his business in Palm Beach. “The office will be run by his former administration’s aides and other staff.”

MAGA MCCAIN? Meghan McCain suggests she voted for Trump, after all. “We’re hearing a lot of language from people like Katie Couric that Republicans like me need to be, quote, ‘deprogrammed.’ That we’re brainwashed, that there are people who are irredeemable people, and we don’t need to have anything to do with them.”

PUERTO RICO. State of emergency declared after killings targeting women and transgender people.

IT’S A SIN. Russell T. Davies gay ’80s drama scores big in UK ratings, will hit HBO Max on February 18: “Catch-up viewing has already lifted It’s A Sin’s total audience to 2.5M in the past three days, while the series is also going down a storm on Channel 4’s streaming service All 4, where every episode is available to binge. Although the company is keeping actual figures close to its chest, Deadline understands that it is on track to become All 4’s biggest ever drama launch and contributed to a record weekend for the streamer.”

DUSTIN DIAMOND. Saved By The Bell star thinks he got cancer from staying in moldy motel rooms.

WORST COOKS IN AMERICA. Food Network series pulled after winner, Ariel Robinson, was charged with the murder of a 3-year-old child.

INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS. See the full list of 2021 nominees!

TED WHEELER. Portland, Oregon mayor says he pepper sprayed man who confronted him over mask while dining: “Wheeler and Adams had just finished dinner at the McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery & Public House on Southwest Sunset Boulevard around 8 p.m. when a man both described as middle-aged accused the current mayor of dining without a mask, according to a Portland Police Bureau report released Monday afternoon.”

SINGAPORE Activists appeal ruling on gay sex ban: “Last year, the High Court dismissed three challenges to the law, which it heard together, by a retired doctor, a DJ and an LGBT rights advocate. The trio challenged that decision Monday at the Court of Appeal.”

JUSTIN HUMPHREY. Oklahoma lawmaker introduces bill establishing Bigfoot hunting season. “State Rep. Justin Humphrey admits his legislation to establish a Bigfoot hunting season is primarily intended to draw tourists to southeast Oklahoma and not to bag the fabled creature. Humphrey, R-Lane, told The Oklahoman on Thursday that he is not a Bigfoot believer but keeps an open mind.”

do NOT kill Bigfoot during Bigfoot Hunting Season — Dillon Richards (@KOCODillon) January 21, 2021

CUT OFF. Google says it will no longer donate to Republican members of Congress who challenged the results of the 2020 election: “After the disturbing events at the Capitol, NetPAC paused all contributions while undertaking a review. Following that review, the NetPAC board has decided that it will not be making any contributions this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against certification of the election results,” said José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson.

IDAHO. Ranch Club in Garden City to become a gay bar… “Somewhere will fill a need in the Boise area for an LGBTQ bar, Covert says. He and Russell had been hunting for the right spot for about two years.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Snoopy Show.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Raya and the Last Dragon

TRAILER OF THE DAY 3. Ginny & Georgia.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Cheyenne Jackson.