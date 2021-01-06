Congress Holds Joint Session to Certify Electoral Votes: WATCH LIVE

Congress is scheduled to host a joint session to certify the electoral results of the 2020 presidential election. A coalition of Trump-allied Republicans is planning on objecting to the results and all eyes will be on Vice President Mike Pence. Pence’s role is to oversee the certification and Donald Trump has pressured him over the last few weeks to reject the results and decertify them, which Pence does not have the power to do.

The AP reports: “Pence, in a statement issued minutes before he was to begin presiding over a joint session of Congress to count electoral votes, said, ‘It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.'”