Biden to Nominate Merrick Garland as Attorney General

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Merrick Garland, whose nomination to the U.S, Supreme Court under President Obama was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans, as Attorney General.

CNN reports: “The announcement of the attorney general, along with other senior leaders of the Justice Department, is expected to be made as soon as Thursday as Biden moves closer to filling the remaining seats in his Cabinet before assuming power on January 20. While Garland has been a top contender for weeks, concerns about the vacancy his selection would create on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia raised alarm bells among Biden and many advisers who believed Senate Republicans would block any nomination to that seat.”