Trump Supporters Charge Capitol Steps and Try to Occupy Building in Violent Melee: WATCH

Supporters of lame duck President Donald Trump charged Capitol steps on Wednesday where Congress was holding a joint session to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Washington Post reports: “Just before 1 p.m., a group of primarily White men pushed, then toppled the barricades, storming through them to the grassy fields leading to the Capitol. Several Capitol police stood guard but could not hold back the tide. Hundreds scaled and kicked aside the barricades, yelling ‘forward!!’ as they ran upward. Some tried to reach the steps of the Capitol, but were stopped by law enforcement. A few who made it through and scaled metal construction structures were tackled by police.”

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN January 6, 2021

DC is filled with MAGA trash today- stay safe! pic.twitter.com/y35m4rHlzI January 6, 2021

They just put up a cross in front of the capitol building pic.twitter.com/0LrGQ5zj9e — Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) January 6, 2021

If this coup ends with every Proud Boy identified & monitored for the rest of their shitty life, then I guess Trump did make America great in a roundabout sorta waypic.twitter.com/Zc0yX9MRj7 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 6, 2021

FLASH: Capitol Police have ordered evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — LoC Madison Building and Cannon House Office building, both just across Independence Avenue from the Capitol. — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 6, 2021

Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back. pic.twitter.com/YflxS1miBw — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON DC: There are at least 100,000+ people just in the overflow for the event



Videos can not describe the size of the crowd. This is wild pic.twitter.com/yyp0IgTJEc — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Extremely tense on the west front of the Capitol. You can tell there’s been ample pepper spray—the air stings.



Barricades have been breached and Trump supporters are pressing against a line of riot cops. Repeated yells of PUSH FORWARD. pic.twitter.com/SQPCtGnhTI — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 6, 2021