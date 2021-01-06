Trump Supporters Charge Capitol Steps and Try to Occupy Building in Violent Melee: WATCH

Supporters of lame duck President Donald Trump charged Capitol steps on Wednesday where Congress was holding a joint session to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The Washington Post reports: “Just before 1 p.m., a group of primarily White men pushed, then toppled the barricades, storming through them to the grassy fields leading to the Capitol. Several Capitol police stood guard but could not hold back the tide. Hundreds scaled and kicked aside the barricades, yelling ‘forward!!’ as they ran upward. Some tried to reach the steps of the Capitol, but were stopped by law enforcement. A few who made it through and scaled metal construction structures were tackled by police.”