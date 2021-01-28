David Hogg Responds to Stalking and Threats from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘If They Shoot Me, They Prove My Point’ — WATCH

Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg responded to a video that surfaced this week of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stalking him on the streets of Washington D.C.

In the video, Greene told Hogg, “I have a concealed carry permit. I carry a gun.”

Hogg told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that he “absolutely” interpreted that statement as a threat: “What I always says to myself is, ‘if they shoot me they prove my point.’ The reality is they can’t kill a movement. It’s funny when they say we’re paid off. There’s no amount of money you could ever pay us to do this work because it’s not why we do it. None of us want to be doing this, but we have to, because sadly, corrupted elected officials like Marjorie Taylor Greene are in Congress and would rather choose to protect guns than children. It’s just a horrific reality.”

"I absolutely remember that," Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg says about GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting him before she was elected. "As I was told growing up, it's just better not to respond to bullies and just walk away." https://t.co/oCz4TNhi7h pic.twitter.com/kt8eLmEUoZ — CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2021

Hogg also said he had a message for Rep. Kevin McCarthy: “Take all of her committee assignments away … don’t support her when she runs for re-election again, and try to get her primaried. If you say, ‘this is not your party,’ actually call it out and hold her accountable. Because Republicans always act as if they’re the party of decency and respect. But would the party of decency and respect question whether or not school shootings happened? Would they harass the survivors of these shootings for having different opinions than them? I don’t think so. And I think if Kevin McCarthy doesn’t think so either, he needs to actually stand up and do something about this congresswoman.”