QAnon GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Stalks and Taunts Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg in Disturbing Video: WATCH

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right QAnon supporter, Parkland and Sandy Hook truther who has indicated support for putting a bullet in the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is seen harassing Parkland survivor David Hogg in a disturbing new video.

The HuffPost reports: “In the video, Greene approaches David Hogg outside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., walking behind him yelling questions about ‘gun laws that attack our 2nd Amendment rights,’ which he ignores. ‘The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun,’ Greene says at one point.”

The video of Greene trended Wednesday after being shared by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting, which took the lives of 17 children and adults in February 2018.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again. — Fred Guttenberg

CNN reports: “Last week Greene faced calls to resign from the survivors of the Parkland shooting survivors after Media Matters reported she agreed with comments calling the 2018 shooting a “false flag” operation, which refers to acts that are designed by perpetrators to be made to look like they were carried out by other individuals or groups. CNN’s KFile found additional comments from Greene where she called David Hogg, a survivor and activist, ‘#littleHitler’ and spread a conspiracy that he was a ‘bought and paid little pawn’ and actor.”