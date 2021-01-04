Trump to Award Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Donald Trump plans to reward two of his most loyal congressional allies, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Washington Post reports: “Nunes has long supported some of Trump’s more outlandish conspiracy theories, including claiming that the intelligence community improperly ‘unmasked’ the identities of several officials working on Trump’s presidential transition. Trump — who is using his final days in the White House in part to reward friends and allies with pardons and other decorations — is also expected to give Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), another confidant, the same award next week, although those plans have not yet been finalized.”