FOX News Panel Laughs at Trumpbot’s Attempt to Explain President’s Criminal Phone Call: ‘He’s a Fighter!’ — WATCH

Members of a FOX News panel laughed aloud on Sunday as QAnon devotee Gayle Trotter tried to defend Trump’s criminal phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State demanding he find 11,780 votes to overturn the presidential election.

Said Trotter: “The voters who wanted President Trump to have a second term voted for him because he’s a fighter. He’s a man who fights. And this is yet another example — (laughter) — of where they are not going to — A.B. said this would be politically damaging and Jessica is giving advice to her political opponent. Well, President Trump doesn’t take advice from political opponents, and here is yet another example where he shows that he’s going to the mat for the over 70 million voters who entrusted him to fight back and this is yet another opportunity where he understands the radical leftist agenda that Joe Biden and his administration want to push — (laughter) — particularly in the radical list of judges that they want to put on the bench who are politicians in robes and who don’t want to just fairly interpret the law but want to enact a liberal wish list into policy, through the courts.”