Trump Adviser Jason Miller Explodes at CNN’s Jake Tapper Over Deadbeat Dad Quip: ‘You’re a Fake News Pussy!’

Things got heated on Twitter between Trump adviser Jason Miller and CNN’s Jake Tapper following Trump’s criminal phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State demanding he find 11,780 votes to overturn the presidential election.

Clapping back at Miller after he demanded the Washington Post publish the full phone call between Trump and Brad Raffensperger (they did), Tapper said, “The full call is here and while I have your attention pay your child support.”

Miller was not pleased, replying, “You’re a fake news pussy, Jake. I’d like to see you say that to my face.”

The full call is here and while I have your attention pay your child support https://t.co/fo2JPaxUEs https://t.co/PPOyuu4fkJ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 3, 2021

You’re a fake news pussy, Jake. I’d like to see you say that to my face. https://t.co/5OaOMqojwp January 3, 2021

Tapper responded by retweeting posts from the father of Miller’s child, AJ Delgado.

Mediaite reports: “According to Delgado, the court ordered Miller to pay child support in July 2020, but he filed an appeal, which she described as costing ‘more than just paying the child support,’ a decision she attributed to him being a ‘sociopath.’ Delgado also tweeted that Miller has not seen the child since April 2019 and did not send him any birthday or Christmas presents last year.”

FTR, in case anyone needs an update, Miller is still refusing to pay the child support the judge commanded him to pay in July 2020 (hasn't paid a CENT of it) and instead filed a expensive appeal, which costs more than just paying the child support bc… sociopath. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) January 3, 2021