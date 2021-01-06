Eric Trump Threatens Republicans Who Don’t Back President’s Coup Attempt: ‘Their Political Career is Over, Because the MAGA Movement is Going Nowhere’ — WATCH

Eric Trump threatened Republican lawmakers who don’t back the president’s attempt to overturn the U.S. election with the end of their political careers. Several Trump allies in Congress have already vowed to object to the certification of electors for Joe Biden on Wednesday but the move is not expected to change the election’s outcome.

Said Trump to Sean Hannity: “Tomorrow’s gonna tell you a lot about the country. I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressmen that does not — meaning on this side — that does not fight tomorrow, I’m telling you, will not…their political career is over, because the MAGA movement is going nowhere. My father has created the greatest political movement in American history. I’m telling you they will get primaried the next time around and they will lose if they don’t stand up and show some backbone and show some conviction.”

"I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressmen — meaning on this side — that does not fight tomorrow, I'm telling you, their political career is over, because the MAGA movement is going nowhere … they will get primaried" — Eric Trump pic.twitter.com/Xk7F65D7iG January 6, 2021

I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 6, 2021