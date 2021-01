Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has been one of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters for years and enabled the president’s worst behavior, suddenly claimed he wants out following the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

it's remarkable how Lindsey sounded like a teen who just got caught shoplifting during this speech https://t.co/bPNsekK6A6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2021

Said Graham: “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. Oh my god I hate it. From my point of view he’s been a consequential president. But today. … All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. I’ve tried to be helpful.”

This rant by Lindsey Graham on the Senate floor last night, after insurrectionists comprised of conspiracy theorists that he has been fueling for years physically took over the Capitol Building, is too little, too late.



He must bear responsibility.pic.twitter.com/2OHxTDfYGI — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 7, 2021