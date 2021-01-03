Trump Tells Georgia Secretary of State to ‘Find 11,780 Votes’ to Overturn Election in Bombshell Recorded Phone Call: LISTEN

In a recorded hour-long phone call revealed by the Washington Post, Donald Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes…which is one more than we have’ in order to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Said Trump to Raffensperger: “The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

The Washington Post reports: “The rambling and at times incoherent conversation offered a remarkable glimpse of how consumed and desperate the president remains about his loss, unwilling or unable to let the matter go and still believing he can reverse the results in enough battleground states to remain in office.”

Trump tweeted on Sunday about the call and the tweet was immediately emblazoned with a “disputed” tag:

I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

Reactions:

Let's say this once again:



This isn't about Trump pursuing his legal remedies. He's shamelessly trying to steal an election



And he's caught on tape doing it



(Kudos to Georgia secretary of state for putting country over party) https://t.co/1uqv3KrG2Y — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 3, 2021

Now that Raffensperger tape is out, is there any doubt that Trump:



-Pressured Comey to drop Flynn case



-Tangled pardons to obstruct Mueller probe



-Extorted Ukraine president



-Caved to foreign adversaries in calls/meetings



-Called the military "losers and suckers" #TrumpTapes — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 3, 2021

The @washingtonpost did outstanding work to get this tape. As an @nytimes person, I'm jealous, admiring and grateful. The newspaper war between the Post and The Times has been the best kind, trying to provide truth and accountability and push back the tides of authoritarianism. https://t.co/kfCTMlhKLE — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) January 3, 2021

Here's why Trump's attempt to overturn the Georgia results is particularly insane: Georgia was probably the most-scrutinized state in the country. All ballots were counted, hand-counted again during an audit, and then re-scanned during the recount. No meaningful fraud was found. — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) January 3, 2021

I’m no lawyer but this certainly feels criminal!https://t.co/ai7iIGM6cq — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 3, 2021

Hey @SenTedCruz and his gang:



You want to investigate election fraud? Start with this: https://t.co/u3K1ijtfCx — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 3, 2021