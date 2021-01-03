Trump Tells Georgia Secretary of State to ‘Find 11,780 Votes’ to Overturn Election in Bombshell Recorded Phone Call: LISTEN

In a recorded hour-long phone call revealed by the Washington Post, Donald Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes…which is one more than we have’ in order to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Said Trump to Raffensperger: “The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”
The Washington Post reports: “The rambling and at times incoherent conversation offered a remarkable glimpse of how consumed and desperate the president remains about his loss, unwilling or unable to let the matter go and still believing he can reverse the results in enough battleground states to remain in office.”
Trump tweeted on Sunday about the call and the tweet was immediately emblazoned with a “disputed” tag:
Reactions: