Thousands Demand Franklin Graham’s Firing Over Support for Trump’s Big Lie

More than 22,000 people (as of this posting) have signed a petition from the Christian community Faithful America calling for anti-LGBTQ evangelist Franklin Graham to be fired from Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Wrote the petition’s organizers: “Franklin Graham is still doing everything he can to support Trump’s deadly presidency, recently tweeting, ‘When he says this election was rigged or stolen, I tend to believe him.’ Even Trump’s incitement of insurrection has not shaken Graham’s idolatry. On January 14, Graham literally compared Trump to Jesus, accusing Republicans who voted for impeachment of accepting ‘thirty pieces of silver’ to betray him.”

“With blasphemous preachers like Graham blessing Trump’s Big Lie and pretending ‘antifa’ was behind the attack, it’s no wonder the failed coup featured crosses and ‘Jesus saves’ banners and flags,” the organizers added. “Graham and the religious right must be held accountable for their deadly dishonesty.Graham gets away with his hatred and conspiracy-theories by hiding behind the humanitarian work of Samaritan’s Purse and his late father’s name. It’s time for Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) to realize that by propping up Franklin’s unchristian extremism, they are abandoning their Gospel missions, undermining democracy, and helping incite white-nationalist sedition.”