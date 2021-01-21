Seth Rogen Calls Ted Cruz a ‘White Supremacist Fascist’ in F-Bomb Twitter Tirade

Actor Seth Rogen and seditionist Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) clashed on Twitter Thursday over the senator’s ignorant tweet slamming Biden’s action to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

“F**k off you fascist,” Rogen tweeted at Cruz, to which the Texas senator replied, “Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦@Sethrogen⁩ If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much.”

Rogen responded: “Haha get f**ked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f**king clown.” Rogen later added, “Also I’m in four unions.”

