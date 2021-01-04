George Conway on Georgia Phone Call: Trump is Desperate Because ‘He Loses His Immunity from Criminal Liability on January 20th’ — WATCH

Lincoln Project co-founder (and husband of Trump aide Kellyanne) George Conway appeared on MSNBC Monday morning to discuss Trump’s criminal phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State demanding he find 11,780 votes to overturn the presidential election.

“It’s shocking but not surprising,” said Conway. “The real question that pops up here and pops up again and again is how delusional is he? Is he that delusional or is this — or is he just desperate, and I think it’s a little bit of both. He is absolutely desperate to avoid leaving office on January 20th, and he’s delusional in the sense that he thinks this is the way to do it. And the reason why he’s desperate, frankly, is because something more than him having to leave the grounds of the White House happens on January 20th. Something more important. He loses his immunity from criminal liability on January 20th.

“A month ago he gave a 45 minute address that nobody covered on the networks but that he broadcast on Facebook and one of the things he talked about was this investigation in the Manhattan DA’s office of his finances, that they’re trying to get him, Conway added. “He’s obsessed with the fact that he loses his immunity on January 20th and that I think more — as much as anything else explains his desperation here.”