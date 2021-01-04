Trump Tried to Reach Georgia Secretary of State by Phone 18 Times Before Weekend Shakedown

Donald Trump tried to reach Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger 18 times before he finally reached him on Saturday and attempted to shake him down for enough votes to overturn the presidential election, according to NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett.

Context about the Trump call: Raffensperger received the call from the White House on Saturday at 2:41 PM, after the White House switchboard had made 18 previous attempts to have Trump speak with him in the two months since the general election, a source tells @JulesJester. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 4, 2021

The GA secretary of state’s office requested that their general counsel be on the phone call, but the call was not scheduled for the purpose of settling any pending litigation, as falsely alleged by the Georgia Republican State Party Chairman, a source tells @JulesJester. January 4, 2021

In a recorded hour-long phone call revealed by the Washington Post, Trump told Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes…which is one more than we have’ in order to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Said Trump to Raffensperger: “The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”