Trump Tried to Reach Georgia Secretary of State by Phone 18 Times Before Weekend Shakedown

Donald Trump tried to reach Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger 18 times before he finally reached him on Saturday and attempted to shake him down for enough votes to overturn the presidential election, according to NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett.
In a recorded hour-long phone call revealed by the Washington Post, Trump told Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes…which is one more than we have’ in order to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Said Trump to Raffensperger: “The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”