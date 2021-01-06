Georgia Senate Runoffs: Warnock Defeats Loeffler; Ossoff Leads Perdue in Race That Would Win Dems Control of Chamber

Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner against incumbent Republican and Trump ally Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoff election for her seat in the U.S. Senate. Warnock made history. He’s now the first Black U.S. Senator from the state of Georgia.

In the second Senate runoff race which is too close to call as of this posting, Democrat Jon Ossoff leads incumbent Republican and Trump ally David Perdue by approximately 16,000 votes with some absentee ballots still to be counted. Ossoff’s lead appears to be widening. Should he win Democrats will take control of Congress.

Warnock’s election night speech:

Warnock told CNN on Wednesday: “I’m very proud of Georgia right now… That we are sending an African American man, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King, Jr. served and John Lewis worshipped, and Jon Ossoff, a young Jewish man, the son of an immigrant, mentored by John Lewis, to the United States Senate in this moment in which, for years now, we’ve seen the emergence of those forces that would seek to divide us, we now represent the state of Georgia. I think Abraham Joshua Heschel, the Rabbi who said, when he marched with Dr. King, he felt like his legs were praying, I think he and Dr. King are smiling in this moment.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports: “Republicans signaled they would not soon concede the high-stakes races. Perdue’s campaign said it would ‘mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse.’ And Loeffler told a cheering crowd shortly after midnight that she still had a ‘path to victory.’ … ‘This is a game of inches,’ she said. ‘We are going to win this election.'”