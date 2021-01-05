Greta Thunberg, COVID and Dementia Kumail Nanjiani’s Bod, Michael C. Hall, Aspen Gay Ski Week, Hugh Jackman’s Plunge: HOT LINKS

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activates National Guard ahead of Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote.

‘FREE AT LAST’. World famous climate activist Greta Thunberg turns 18, says she plans to get drunk and tell all her secrets (wink).

BRAIN FOG. Major study to look into COVID-related cognitive decline: “Decades of evidence from other respiratory viruses, along with observations of patients in recent months, suggests such infections may increase a person’s risk for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other brain disorders, according to a paper announcing the study, published Tuesday in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.”

LOS ANGELES. Paramedics told not to transport COVID patients with low chance of survival.

FDA ADVISORY. Don’t half-dose or mix and match vaccines: “We have been following the discussions and news reports about reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, changing the dose (half-dose), or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people against COVID-19. These are all reasonable questions to consider and evaluate in clinical trials. However, at this time, suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence. Without appropriate data supporting such changes in vaccine administration, we run a significant risk of placing public health at risk, undermining the historic vaccination efforts to protect the population from COVID-19.”

SCOTLAND. White House won’t deny he’s going there before Biden inauguration: “Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20. he will let you know.”

KUMAIL NANJIANI. Do you still have an opinion about his buff body?

MADDIE HASSON. Impulse star comes out as bisexual: “The 26-year-old actress, best known for starring in Freeform’s show Twisted and the YouTube original series Impulse, came out as bisexual in a new Instagram post.”

RUPAUL. Drag Race Season 13 premiere draws in most viewers in franchise history. “The Emmy-winning reality drag queen competition rang in the ‘Ru year’ with a gag-worthy new season that became the most-watched episode in the history of the franchise with a staggering 1.3 million total viewers.”

DEXTER REBOOT. Michael C. Hall wants to make amends: “People found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’”

ASPEN. Gay ski week goes virtual: “Touted as a ‘lighter’ version of the annual spectacle, the 2021 iteration will not host any in-person events, executive producer Kim Kuliga emphasized. This includes Aspen Gay Ski Week’s signature event, the downhill costume competition at Aspen Mountain, which cannot happen this year for ‘just about every reason,’ Kuliga quipped. There will be a virtual version of the downhill event, as with other Gay Ski Week staples like drag queen bingo and the silent auction, plus a movie night in partnership with Aspen Film.”

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE OF THE DAY. Hugh Jackman.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Igor.