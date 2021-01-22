GOP Rep. Andy Harris Stopped from Bringing Gun on to House Floor

Metal detectors installed after the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6 prevented Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) from bringing a gun on to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

The HuffPost reports: “Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), who has repeatedly flouted the magnetometers that were installed near the House chamber after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, set off the metal detectors while trying to enter. When an officer with a metal detector wand scanned him, a firearm was detected on Harris’s side, concealed by his suit coat. Police refused to let Harris in, and the officer signaled a security agent that Harris had a gun on him by motioning toward his own firearm. … HuffPost watched Harris try to get another member to take the gun from him so he could go vote. The member, Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), told Harris he didn’t have ‘a license’ and refused to hold the weapon for him.”