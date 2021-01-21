QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Impeachment Articles Against Biden as News Emerges She is Sandy Hook and Parkland Truther Who Claimed 9/11 Was Inside Job

Newly-elected Representative and QAnon believer Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced on social media that she had, as previously announced, filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Meet the single most embarrassing member of Congress, someone utterly unworthy of the office she holds. https://t.co/1OVYG4Jv2Z — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 21, 2021

Greene also released a statement: “President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies. President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1,000,000,000 in foreign aid if they did not do his bidding. President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached.”

Greene’s move comes after Media Matters reported this news:

“In a newly uncovered exchange, Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2018 agreed with a Facebook commenter who claimed that 9/11 ‘was done by our own gov[ernment]’ and that ‘none of the school shootings were real or done by the ones who were supposedly arrested for them,’ including the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.”

