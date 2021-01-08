Lisa Murkowski is First GOP Senator to Call for Trump’s Removal: ‘I Want Him to Resign — I Want Him Out’

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) became the first Republican senator to call for Donald Trump’s removal from office as Democrats prepare articles of impeachment against the president for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Said Murkowski to the Anchorage Daily News: “I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage…I think he should leave. He said he’s not going to show up. He’s not going to appear at the at the inauguration. He hasn’t been focused on what is going on with COVID. He’s either been golfing or he’s been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president. He doesn’t want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don’t think he’s capable of doing a good thing.”