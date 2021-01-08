Lindsey Graham Mobbed by Trump Supporters at Reagan Airport: ‘You Traitor…You Piece of S**t’ — WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham was mobbed by Trump supporters at Reagan Airport on Friday. The MAGA zealots vowed to make him miserable for the rest of his life, called him a “traitor” and a “piece of sh*t” as he was escorted away by airport security.

This video is incredible — Lindsey Graham getting accosted and called "a piece of shit!" by Trump followers at DCA, an airport in blue northern Virginia.



Imagine if Graham didn't have a phalanx of security guards and cops with him. Chilling. https://t.co/uhAvqxkzgz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021

Graham (R-SC), who has been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters for years and enabled the president’s worst behavior, suddenly claimed he wanted out following the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Said Graham: “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. Oh my god I hate it. From my point of view he’s been a consequential president. But today. … All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. I’ve tried to be helpful.”