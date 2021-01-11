House Democrats Raise Possibility of 14th Amendment to Expel GOP Members of Congress Who Incited Insurrection

House Democrats are raising the possibility of using the 14th Amendment to expel Republican congress members who incited the U.S. Capitol insurrection that took place last week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) are among the lawmakers pushing for the expulsions.

The NYT reports: “Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is the latest House Democrat to suggest invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies elected officials who ‘have engaged in insurrection or rebellion’ against the United States. The clause was originally enacted to limit the influence of former Confederates in the Reconstruction era. It has been used occasionally since. Victor L. Berger, a member of the Socialist Party of America, was repeatedly prevented from taking his seat by a House resolution after winning election in 1919 because he had been convicted under the Espionage Act.”

Here is the letter. Last paragraph pic.twitter.com/2Afg2OJQ46 — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) January 11, 2021

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.



I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR January 6, 2021

The elected officials who amplified & repeated known lies about our elections served as drum corps to insurrectionists.



The drum major in the House was @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy.



Rep. McCarthy bears unique, elevated responsibility in all this chaos. He must resign. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2021

“If a foreign head of state came in and ordered an attack on the United States Congress would we say that should not be prosecuted… there should be absolutely no response to that?” – @AOC spot on, as ever https://t.co/7v2uyvJ1UJ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 11, 2021