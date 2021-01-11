Parler Investor Dan Bongino Rages on FOX News After Conservative Platform Gets Zapped: ‘What Are We Gonna Talk By? Carrier Pigeon?’ — WATCH

Former Secret Service agent, former Republican congressional candidate, and Parler investor Dan Bongino exploded on FOX & Friends Monday morning about the conservative extremist social media platform being zapped by Amazon, Apple, and Facebook in the wake of the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Screamed Bongino: “We were wiped out! … I have not slept all weekend. They have effectively tried to bankrupt me and my investors on Parler, and you know what? They won. … They wiped a company from the face of the Earth this morning, and liberals and the media are celebrating it.”

Dan Bongino: "They have effectively tried to bankrupt me and my investors on Parler. And you know what? They won"pic.twitter.com/EprpC7VcSs January 11, 2021

Bongino went on to call it an “existential fight” and said “they’re coming for FOX now!”

“What are we gonna talk by? Carrier pigeon?” Bongino continued. “you think this is gonna help? You think this is gonna de-radicalize everyone, pushing them underground? What planet do you live on?”

Dan Bongino has gone full cookoo-caco-insano and is ranting on Fox News about how liberals are the true radicals who have left the right to talk by carrier pigeon and are trying to destroy them.



Good thing the alt-right doesn't have a paranoia issue… pic.twitter.com/4CePXyZAMB — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 11, 2021