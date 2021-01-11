Nancy Pelosi Describes Hiding from Trump Insurrectionists in Emotional Interview, Plans to Move Forward with 25th Amendment, Presidential Impeachment: WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday will seek a vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to remove Donald Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment. Should Pence fail to take action within 24 hours, the House will move to impeach the president.

Pence has not ruled out use of the 25th Amendment, CNN reported on Saturday: “The source said there is some concern inside Pence’s team that there are risks to invoking the 25th Amendment or even to an impeachment process, as Trump could take some sort of rash action putting the nation at risk. … Two sources familiar with the matter say Trump is angry at Pence and Pence is disappointed and saddened by Trump.”

Pelosi gave a fiery interview to 60 Minutes’ Leslie Stahl which aired Sunday night in which she said “nothing is off the table.”

Said Pelosi: “Sadly, the person that’s running the Executive Branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States. And we’re only a number of days until– we can be protected from him. But he has done something so serious– that there should be prosecution against him.”

Pelosi got emotional describing hiding from the rioters during what she called “a terrible, terrible violation of what– of the Capitol– of the first branch of government, the– the legislative branch by the president of the United States.”

Pelosi also commented on the personal danger she was in: “The evidence is now that– that it was a well-planned, organized group with leadership and guidance and direction. And the direction was to go get people.”

Pelosi said she phoned Pence to urge him to remove Trump using the 25th Amendment but she was kept waiting on the phone for more than 20 minutes and Pence never picked up.