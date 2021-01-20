John Bolton: Trump ‘Did Incite the Riot’ with the Intention to ‘Prevent Congress from Certifying the Vote’ — WATCH

Former Trump adviser John Bolton appeared on the UK’s ITV on Tuesday to speak about the US. Capitol insurrection, among other things.

Said Bolton: “He did incite the riot and he did it with the intention that they find a way to prevent Congress from certifying the vote of the electoral college which they were able to delay but not stop.”

Bolton said that “the very worst thing you can do to Donald Trump is to ignore him” but added that “I would be willing to bet almost any amount of money that he will not run for election in 2024. … Running is almost entirely out of the question – he doesn’t want to risk losing again.”