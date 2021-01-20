World #3 Golfer Justin Thomas Says He’ll Undergo ‘Better Person’ Training Program After Using Homophobic Slur

World #3 Justin Thomas said he’ll undergo a training program to “become a better person” after he responded to missing a putt at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii by yelling the word “faggot.” Thomas was heard on his microphone and the slur broadcast on NBC.

Thomas lost a sponsorship from Ralph Lauren following the homophobic outburst.

Thomas told the AP: “It’s not a word I use, but for some reason it was in there and that’s what I’m trying to figure out — why it was in there. And like I said, it’s going to be part of this process and training program, whatever I need to do, not only to prove to myself but to prove to my sponsors and prove to the people who don’t know who I am that that is indeed not the person I am.”