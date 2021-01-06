Democrat Jon Ossoff Declares Victory in Georgia Senate Runoff as Lead Widens: WATCH

Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory in his Georgia U.S. Senate runoff against incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue. At the time of this posting, Ossoff led by more than 16,000 votes. Ossoff’s lead appeared to be widening with the vote still left to count likely to lean heavily Democratic.

Said Ossoff on Wednesday morning: “It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate. Everybody who cast your ballot, everybody who put your faith and confidence in our democracy’s capacity to deliver the representation that we deserve — whether you were for me, or against me — I’ll be for you in the U.S. Senate. I will serve all the people of the state.”