Thousands of Trump supporters have gathered at the U.S. Capitol for a MAGA rally where the president is expected to speak ahead of Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The Hill reports: “Trump is slated to speak to throngs of supporters at the ‘Save America Rally’ on the Ellipse at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. The protests have ushered in concerns about potential violence and clashes. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) activated the National Guard ahead of the demonstrations.”