Claudia Conway Alleges Physical and Verbal Abuse by Kellyanne Conway in Disturbing TikTok Videos: ‘Ungrateful B*tch!’ — WATCH

Claudia Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, posted a set of TikTok videos containing what she says are recordings of her mother berating and threatening her, calling her an “ungrateful bitch” and telling her “You’re never gonna record another f**king thing in your life. It’s going for a forensic analysis.”

Claudia Conway also writes over the videos that she is constantly getting hit by her mother, later commenting that she isn’t “tryna put her in jail.” Claudia also told one follower that she has spoken to many lawyers about being emancipated but says it’s “nearly impossible” because of her parents’ high profiles. Claudia has published previous videos in which her mother berates her.