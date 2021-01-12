House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Snapped at Trump Over Capitol Insurrection: ‘It’s Not Antifa, It’s MAGA. I Know. I Was There’ – REPORT

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy snapped at Donald Trump on Monday after the president said “Antifa people” were to blame for the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6.

Axios reports: “McCarthy would have none of it, telling the president:’It’s not Antifa, it’s MAGA. I know. I was there,’ according to a White House official and another source familiar with the call. The White House official said the call was tense and aggressive at times, with Trump ranting about election fraud and an exasperated McCarthy cutting in to say, ‘Stop it. It’s over. The election is over.'”

Politico adds: “GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told House Republicans Monday that President Donald Trump bears some blame for last week’s deadly Capitol riots and has accepted some responsibility, according to four Republican sources on a private call.”

McCarthy also reportedly told Trump he should call Biden to concede and follow tradition.

McCarthy also told members of the House GOP to stop spreading the Antifa lies, The Hill reports: “‘McCarthy told all members on the call that he has been receiving FBI briefings and it is clear that Antifa was not behind this,’ one source familiar with the call said. ‘That it was in fact right-wing extremists and QAnon adherents, and he urged members to stop spreading false information to the contrary.'”