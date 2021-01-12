Acting DHS Sec’y Chad Wolf Quits, Sparking Additional Security Fears One Week Before Biden Inauguration

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigned on Monday, sparking concerns over the security of the Biden inauguration. Wolf is the third Cabinet-level official to resign following the U.S. Capitol insurrection last Wednesday.

CNBC reports: “Wolf had urged Trump to condemn the attack, which he called ‘tragic and sickening.’ …’This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday,’ Wolf wrote in a statement at the time. ‘Any appearance of inciting violence by an elected official goes against who we are as Americans. Every American is guaranteed the right to peacefully protest, but once those protests become violent, we should enforce our laws and bring those responsible to justice — regardless of political motivations,’ he added.”

AFP reports: “The Homeland Security Department oversees several law enforcement bodies including the Secret Service, the point agency for security for the White House and the US president. Wolf, who said he was stepping down for procedural reasons, named Pete Gaynor, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to replace him. But the move did not end questions over whether the US capital city would be adequately secure over the coming week. An internal FBI document warned of the possibility that armed Trump supporters could hold protests in all 50 states between the coming weekend and January 20, according to US media.”