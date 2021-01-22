Visit Key West Like a Queen: Drag Icons Give Their Tourist Tips

Drag is nothing new to Key West. Visitors to the popular LGBTQ vacation destination have long relished the opportunity to see world-class diva impersonations, slick modern musical numbers and raucous late-night stage shows along the island’s bustling Duval Street.

Then, an Epiphany happened.

International drag sensation Epiphany came to the island in 2019, and she’s already leaving a mark on the vibrant local drag scene.

With 20 years of experience under her belt, this classic bombshell blends the old Hollywood glamour of Marilyn Monroe with the rock and roll attitude of Debbie Harry. It’s a winning combination that’s earned her acclaim (and opportunities) all over the globe.

Having performed in San Diego, New York, Berlin, Sri Lanka and more, Epiphany was looking for a place to call home between summers working in Mykonos. She connected with local drag legend Sushi, who offered her a place to stay and a gig with the 801 Girls at 801 Bourbon Bar.

SPONSORED POST

“The intention was to just be down here for the winter, but as Key West does, it’s magnetic, and if you belong here, it just won’t let you go,” she said.

Since then, Epiphany has brought her signature style to the stage, including live singing. Sushi and 801 even purchased new equipment to properly showcase Epiphany’s voice. But the warm welcome extends beyond just her boss and co-workers.

“There’s a lot of queens who have been here a long time and the community of drag queens is very tight,” Epiphany said. “You have like Randy Roberts and Chris Peterson, who are like absolute stars, who I knew about before I even came down here and who have been really kind. Everyone’s been really sweet to me. All the Aqua girls are very kind to me, all the girls at 801 have been very welcoming.”

Last year may have forced her to extend her stay, but now that she’s had a taste of island life, she plans to make it an ongoing home.

“I will still travel internationally, but I may make Key West the base now,” she said. “I really adore the weather and not having to wear closed-toe shoes.”

We asked Epiphany and some of her best gal pals in the Key West drag scene to share their insights on the best the island has to offer. After all, who better to ask how to make your next trip to Key West fit for a queen?

Name: Epiphany

How long have you been doing drag?

I’ve been doing drag for 20 years.

Describe your drag in 3 words: tall, beautiful singer

What is your favorite Key West thing to do?:

I love going to Smathers Beach during the day. I think Smathers is such a beautiful beach, and it’s great to snorkel at. I also really like the aquarium here. I like the Eco-Discovery Center down at Fort Zach. Fort Zach’s really fun. You could do a whole day at Fort Zach and not get bored.

What’s your favorite late-night spot?

I kind of prefer to go to Island House late at night. Island House is quiet that late. I can go sit in a steam room alone and not have anybody touch me, because everybody is asleep. Their bar and restaurant is open 24 hours a day, so I can go get a drink if i want. I can go get a kale Caesar salad at 3 in the morning.

What’s your Key West secret?

I really like a place called No Name Pub, which is up on lower Big Pine. It’s very local, it’s been there forever. It’s just this tiny, little bar … It’s really cute, and I love their smoked fish dip!

Where can people see you performing?

Drag shows at 801, seven days a week at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Name: Charlize Angel

How long have you been doing drag?

It’s been almost 15 years now

Describe your drag in 3 words: eclectic, fun & glamorous!

What is your favorite Key West thing to do?:

Charter a boat with a bunch of friends and go out on the water for the day snorkeling, exploring the mangroves, or just having cocktails on the sand bar.

What’s your Key West secret?

Well, if I shared that, it wouldn’t be a secret anymore, now would it? But one place I do recommend going is Leather Master of Key West. It’s a small little “toy shop for the adventurous.” It’s located in Old Town, just off Duval Street.

What’s one thing everyone who visits Key West should do?

Go to any of Key West’s amazing theaters to check out a fantastic Broadway-caliber production, such as the Waterfont Playhouse, the Red Barn Theatre or the Tennessee Williams Theatre.

Where can people see you performing?

Emceeing the monthly “Drunken Drag Brunch” show at Mangoes Restaurant. They’re usually held on the third or fourth Sunday of the month.

Name: Michelle Stevens

How long have you been doing drag?

Been doing drag since around 1989.

Describe your drag in 3 words: incredible, old-school drag

What’s your favorite non-drag bar?

My favorite place to go and have drinks that’s not a drag bar is Pepe’s.

What’s one thing everyone who visits Key West should do?

Try the oysters at Pepe’s, incredible.

What’s your Key West secret?

There are no secrets in Key West. If you don’t believe me, come to Fantasy Fest.

Where can people see you performing?

I can be found working five nights a week at the world famous 801 Bourbon Bar on Duval.

Name: Beatrix Dixie

How long have you been doing drag?

I started dabbling in drag about nine years ago, but have been professionally paid to perform for about eight years.

Describe your drag in 3 words: energetic, playful, & magnetic

Where’s your favorite place to eat?

One of my favorite places to eat is Moondog Cafe. I go there for brunch often, and their sangrias are delicious!

What’s your favorite non-drag bar?

In my opinion, 22&Co. They have a beautiful spot off Duval that just makes you happy once you enter, amazing staff, and incredible drink options (some including edible glitter!).

What’s one thing everyone who visits Key West should do?

Not to be cliché, but I always suggest the sunsets! Be it on a cruise or at Mallory Square, we have some breathtaking sunsets!

Where can people see you performing?

You can see me performing at Aqua. We have shows seven days a weeks and times for shows vary, so for more info just go to our website and it will have all the details on showtimes and what queens are performing which nights! Also, we have a new restaurant, Poké In the Rear, located in back of Aqua, so now you can have dinner and a show as well!

Name: Christopher Peterson

How long have you been doing drag?

40 years

Describe your drag in 3 words: Celebrity female impersonation

What’s one thing everyone who visits Key West should do?

The Conch Train Ride. Not the trolley, but the train. It’s the tackiest thing on the planet. You go on that thing, but the best part of that, when you finish, you get to go to the Butterfly Conservatory.

What’s your favorite non-drag bar?

Bobby’s Monkey Bar, because it’s late-night, and it’s fabulous. It’s exactly where you want to be at 1 a.m. on a Saturday.

What’s your Key West secret?

If you want to do kayaking, try Lazy Dog out by Hurricane Hole … I live around the corner, so I will wave.

Where can people see you performing?

LaTeDa, of course, as well as appearing in productions at the Waterfront Playhouse.