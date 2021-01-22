Billie Eilish, Diet Coke Button, Fleet Foxes, Jane Krakowski, Faultline Bar, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus: HOT LINKS

GOOD RIDDANCE. Biden had Donald Trump’s “Diet Coke button” removed from the resolute desk in the Oval Office: “I enjoy a diet soda pop, as President Biden would say, but it’s absolutely crazy that Trump even had a Diet Coke button installed, and it’s equally crazy that it was someone’s job to carry a Diet Coke into the Oval Office on a silver platter. Can presidents not simply install a mini-fridge in that Oval Office passageway?”

NOT IN MY BED. Jane Krakowski denies dating MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

L.A. Faultline gay bar closes for good at current location: “Co-owner of the Faultline Bar, Ruby De Fresno, has finally conceded and confirmed our report that the beloved Faultline Bar located at 4216 Melrose Avenue has indeed closed for good at its home location, and she admits that the bar is currently looking for a new home somewhere else.”

MUSK UNDER MIAMI. I will build tunnels under Miami. “Cars & trucks stuck in traffic generate megatons of toxic gases & particulate, but @boringcompany road tunnels under Miami would solve traffic & be an example to the world,” the tech tycoon tweeted Monday, adding he had discussed the project with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last week.

DEEPENING DEBT. Trump’s companies are a mess: “Those losses were worst in the places where Trump could least afford it: His Washington hotel, which has a $170 million loan outstanding, saw revenue drop more than 60 percent. His Doral resort in Miami — also carrying a huge debt load — saw a 44 percent drop.”

DAVE CHAPPELLE. Comedian tests positive for COVID-19: “A rep for the comedian tells us Dave is currently quarantined after the positive test, but he has not yet experienced any symptoms. Dave performed the first of 5 shows in Austin Wednesday night with others scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

MILEY CYRUS. She prefers same-sex relationships: “Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone, I think, can agree that from ancient times d**ks makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d***s as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table.”

PROVINCETOWN. Provincetown Film Society holds winter auction: “The success of this auction will enable PFS to move forward with the 23rd Provincetown International Film Festival (June 16 – 25th), fund the cinemas and continue their year-round programming including the annual Women’s Media Summit, Film Financing Forum, Jamaica on Film Festival, and the LGBTQIA2+ Young Film-Maker Mentorships.”

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. Marvel’s Twitter hid “gay ” comments…

COVER OF THE DAY. Fleet Foxes – “In The Morning”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Billie Eilish, ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Jason Derulo – “Lifestyle” (feat. Adam Levine).

