Talk Show Legend Larry King Dead of Complications from COVID-19 at 87

Longtime talk show host and newsman Larry King has died of complications from COVID-19 at age 87 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, his company announced on social media Saturday morning.

Said the statement: “For 63 years an across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interview, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”